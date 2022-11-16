FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A learning center in the River Valley gets a $500,000 dollar grant.

OG&E sent the check to support the Live Safely Initiative at Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith.

Live Safely Initiative is designed to make sure students interested in manufacturing, health sciences and information technology learn the safest way to do those kinds of jobs.

“Safety is so important that we’re actually having students in 9th and 10th grade getting OSHA 10 certified even before they come,” said Gary Udouj with Fort Smith Public Schools.

The center will use the funds to bring in new technology and equipment to help students learn to be safe.