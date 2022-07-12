FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A school in Fort Smith unveils its brand new, state-of-the-art machining lab on July 12.

The Gene Haas Computer Integrated Machining Lab at the Peak Innovation Center will be used by students to learn about computer-aided machining with up-to-date equipment.

School officials say the hands-on experience with the brand new equipment will be invaluable to students, possibly leading to internships or apprenticeships or even readying them for the workforce right out of school.

“The employers are here,” said Terry Morawski, Superintendent for Fort Smith Public Schools. “The employers engage with students, and they’re able, if they want, they’re able to find a job locally in the River Valley, in our region, and get right to work for a good wage. There’s not much more you can ask than that.”

The innovation center received a $1 million grant from the Gene Haas Foundation to help make the new facility possible.