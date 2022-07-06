FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Repairs continue on the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith after flood damage from the rain in June.

The center opened in March and features STEM programs for students. The school district isn’t sure how much repairs will cost or when they will be finished.

The district is looking into a 100-year flood plan to prevent future flooding damage.

In April, the center announced that it received a $100,000 donation from COX Communications for a new Career Center and to support three network engineering technology classrooms.

The space will support community engagement and service-learning projects to “enhance relationships among students and business partners.”