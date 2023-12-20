SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pedal It Forward and The Jones Center announced on December 20 a partnership to bring a new bicycle shop to the Springdale event center.

According to a press release the new Pedal It Forward location is set to open in the spring of 2024.

The shop will be located on the south side of The Jones Center campus in a 3,000-square-foot building known historically as “the truck wash,” according to the release.

“We are excited to bring Pedal It Forward to Springdale and collaborate with the community to

make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors. Bicycles not only provide

transportation but also promote health and independence for children and adults alike,” said

Kenny Williams, Executive Director at Pedal It Forward.