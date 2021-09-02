Pedal It Forward donates bicycles to University of Arkansas students

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is donating bicycles to students at the University of Arkansas.

Local organization Pedal It Forward is donating the bikes during the university’s Bike Block Party to help international students who may need transportation.

Kenny Williams of Pedal It Forward says the donation is a great way to help students on campus.

“A bike provides a way for them to get around, Explore Fayetteville, get outside and be with friends, and also have a recreational activity built in,” Williams said.

“The bike will kinda help me to easily go to anywhere I want to go to, unless it’s too far,” Victor Onwukwe, a university student from Nigeria, said.

