Pedal It Forward, New Beginnings NWA hand out bicycles

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of local non-profits partnered together October 21 in Fayetteville to provide bikes to people in need.

Pedal It Forward delivered bicycles to residents at New Beginnings NWA. One for every person living in the Fayetteville facility.

“New beginnings is all about giving these folks a fresh start, a place to live. An important part of that is transportation,” said Pedal It Forward’s Program Director Kenny Williams. “Pedal It Forward saw an opportunity to add to the experience here by making sure that everyone has a bicycle.”

“Our agendas change once you get a roof over your head,” said Craig Kritzler, who received a bike. “Now we have to figure out what it is, and with transportation, we don’t have that much more to worry about.”

100% of the bikes given to residents at New Beginnings were donated by people in the community.

