Pedal Kids race series to donate portion of proceeds to Canopy NWA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Buddy Pegs, a program in Bentonville that offers bicycle classes, clubs, and camps to kids, is donating a portion of proceeds from its Pedal Kids Race Series to Canopy Northwest Arkansas.

According to a news release from Buddy Pegs, Canopy Refugee Resettlement Agency is a nonprofit committed to assisting refugees in establishing themselves after living through a crisis.

According to Buddy Pegs’ website, The Pedal Kids Race Series will have kids compete in lap races on a course through obstacles.

The release says the race series is designed to help young children develop more self-confidence and help families build a better connection to their children.

Parent or guardian participation is encouraged.

The series will offer 3 unique race categories broken into no pedals, 1 gear, and multiple gears with specific age brackets from 2-12.

The youngest “pre-pedal” racers race for free. Distances are adjusted for each age group, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Lake Leatherwood Eureka Springs

Lake Leatherwood XC and Hiking mountain biking trails

Black Bass Lake Eureka Springs

Black Bass Lake mountain biking trails

Biking NWA Calendar of Events

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers