Pedal Kids race series to donate portion of proceeds to Canopy NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Buddy Pegs, a program in Bentonville that offers bicycle classes, clubs, and camps to kids, is donating a portion of proceeds from its Pedal Kids Race Series to Canopy Northwest Arkansas.

According to a news release from Buddy Pegs, Canopy Refugee Resettlement Agency is a nonprofit committed to assisting refugees in establishing themselves after living through a crisis.

According to Buddy Pegs’ website, The Pedal Kids Race Series will have kids compete in lap races on a course through obstacles.

The release says the race series is designed to help young children develop more self-confidence and help families build a better connection to their children.

Parent or guardian participation is encouraged.

The series will offer 3 unique race categories broken into no pedals, 1 gear, and multiple gears with specific age brackets from 2-12.

The youngest “pre-pedal” racers race for free. Distances are adjusted for each age group, according to the release.