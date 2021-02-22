‘Pedestrian’ charge dropped against Black man walking on icy Texas street

Snow covers the ground in Texas amid severe winter weather conditions across the state. (Photo by MATTHEW BUSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A misdemeanor charge has been dropped against a Black man who was arrested last week for walking home on a street during a snowstorm in Texas.

Eighteen-year-old Rodney Reese was arrested on Feb. 16 in Plano and charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway.

Plano police said officers were performing a wellness check on Reese after they received a call about a Black man seen stumbling on the snowy roadway clad in a short-sleeved shirt.

Body camera footage shows officers following Reese for about two minutes before arresting him.

An 18-year old black man — Rodney Reese — was walking home from work at @Walmart during #TexasFreeze when @PlanoPoliceDept officers charged him with “Pedestrian in the Roadway”, Tuesday. He spent the night in jail. I’m speaking with him — and the Chief of Police, tonight. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/g6f02okXM1 — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) February 21, 2021

Plano Police Chief Ed Drain told KDFW-TV that the charge was dropped because the arrest wasn’t consistent with what officers were called to investigate.

Drain said the arrest wasn’t racially motivated, but Reese disagrees.

“Just ‘cause I’m Black, that’s it. It’s ‘cause I’m Black, I fit a description. It hurts, man,” Reese told KDFW. “I don’t even think the call would’ve happened [if I wasn’t Black]. Honestly, I really don’t.”