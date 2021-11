FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Jenny Lind and Cavanaugh during the morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 11.

According to Lt. Don Cobb of the Fort Smith Police Department, the victim is not expected to survive. Cobb also said the vehicle fled the scene and Police are looking for the individual.

More information will be released when it becomes available.