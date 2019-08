FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is injured after being hit by a car at Chick-fil-A.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the restaurant on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The man was walking down the street and was hit by a car pulling out of the restaurant.

First responders are the scene. He is being taken to a local hospital.

Traffic is slowed due to the matter.

This is a developing story.