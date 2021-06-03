Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Thompson Street in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was life-flighted to Springfield on Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on Thompson Street (U.S. Hwy 71) in Springdale.

According to a press release from the Springdale Police Department, the victim, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle at around 9:37 p.m. at the intersection of Thompson Street and Black Oak Avenue.

Upon officers’ arrival, the man was found lying in the roadway. He was later flown to Springfield with “multiple traumatic injuries,” police said.

Police say the driver and vehicle were located and identified during the initial investigation.

According to the release, the victim is not being identified pending family notification.

No further information is available at this time.

