Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 40 in Johnson County

LAMAR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Wednesday, October 6, while walking on Interstate 40 in Johnson County, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Dylan Wilson, 21, of Lamar, was walking westbound in the eastbound inside lane on I-40 at around 11:35 p.m. when a 2017 Jeep, driven by Eric Coleman, 34, of Russellville, struck him.

The accident occurred near mile marker 64.

The Jeep had been traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 in the inside lane.

After the incident, the vehicle reportedly came to its final rest in the median of the north side of Interstate 40.

According to the report, at the time of the accident, the weather condition was ‘cloudy’ and the road condition ‘dry.’