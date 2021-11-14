Pedestrian safety tips as daylight saving time ends

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials urge drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious as we see shorter days and longer nights.

Daylight Saving Time can contribute to more car and pedestrian crashes. Dane Eifling, Fayetteville mobility director, said it’s important to wear bright clothes, use well-lit crosswalks and always use the sidewalks.

“As we are headed into a time of year when it is darker during evening rush hour it does feel a little bit tougher as a pedestrian to be seen or make it across the street safely,” Eifling said.

Eifling also encourages drivers to slow down and be extra cautious when driving near crosswalks.

Eifling said the city of Fayetteville is working to make the city more accessible for bikers and walkers.

