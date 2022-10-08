SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at 9:48 p.m. on October 7 at Thompson and Southfield, according to a press release.

Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.

The investigation shows that Holloway was walking westbound across Thompson Avenue from the Phillips 66 gas station when she was struck by a GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado. The trucks were driving northbound on Thompson Avenue.

Neither of the drivers have been charged at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.