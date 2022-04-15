BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Unbridled Pediatric Therapy Center in Bentonville hosted an Easter egg hunt for its clients and families.

The annual egg hunt was made accessible for guests in wheelchairs and had egg trading stations for children with food allergies.

Emily Barber, a therapist with No-Limits Pediatric Therapies, says there are so many opportunities for children with different mobilities to hunt for eggs.

“We are really excited for that feature. That will include all our families, all of our clients, and allow them to have just a fun time here at Unbridled,” Barber said.

For parents of children with autism, the event had sensory bins and easter theme crafts for the children to enjoy.