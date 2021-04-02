Pediatric therapy office hosts special needs friendly Easter egg hunt

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local pediatric therapy office partnered with Pepsi and Autism Involves Me, or AIM, to put on a special needs friendly Easter egg hunt today.

The event took place in Pea Ridge and was open to No Limits Pediatric Therapies’ clients and families.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree made an appearance along with the Pea Ridge fire and police departments to make the afternoon a memorable one for the kids.

Sara Tough with No Limits Pediatric Therapies said “This is actually our first year doing the event. We’re super, super excited. We’ve been working hard the last few days to get everything set up. We’re hoping to make it an annual event so we’re just going to see how today goes. But, I think already it’s been really great.”

There were about 170 kids who came out for the first year event today.