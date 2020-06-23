Pediatrician explains important conversations you should be having with your kids during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – As the pandemic stretches into its fourth month, parents are figuring out what their kids can and can’t do.

A lot of important conversations are still going on in the home and families are looking for answers.

This has been a very stressful time for parents. Many are feeling as though their family has been missing out on so many things. And while this is true, Dr. Ken Haller, a pediatrician at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says we need to continue making the best of our situation.

“Sitting and just reading a book to your child. Sitting and just talking to them about what’s going on in the world. Getting a window into their world if they’re old enough to explain that,” Dr. Haller said. “These are the things that we all wish we had time to do and now we do. Let’s not let this opportunity pass us by.”

And if your children are still scared there are important conversations you can have.

“You know this is a tough time to talk to kids about all of this stuff. It’s perplexing for us as adults,” Dr. Haller said. “If your kids are scared, it’s okay to let your kids know that you’re scared too. This is a scary time for all of you. But we are going to be here. We are going to take care of you. We’re going to make sure you’re safe. We’re going to do everything we can to keep you safe.

We can also teach kids some important lessons about responsibility. Dr. Haller says we need to explain to them the things they can do to keep their friends safe.

“This is a time to help kids with their fears but also help them to realize what it means to be a generous person for people in the community. so as bad as all this is this is a great time to just have an opportunity to really have important conversations with your kids about what it means to be a responsible human being to everyone around you,” said Dr. Haller.