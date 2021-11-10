Peel Museum and Botanical Garden receives official accredidation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville has received accreditation by Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) as a Botanical Garden, according to a release from The Peel Compton Foundation.

This not only distinguishes the garden space, but recognizes achievements in plant conservation efforts.

The BGCI review has specific targets the garden must fulfill in order to achieve accreditation which include strategic direction and governance, being open to the public, documented collections, public education, horticulture, research capacity, conservation activities, sustainability and ethics and specialist expertise.

“Botanic Garden Accreditation is a big step forward in elevating the guest experience and creating an inspirational space to all visitors,” site manager Laura Brewer said. “Peel Museum and Botanical Garden will continue to promote plant education, conservation, and programming. I’m proud of our work and looking forward to future accomplishments in 2022.”

