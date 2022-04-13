FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Easter is almost here and Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs took the top spot for Americans’ favorite candy to celebrate the holiday.

According to RetailMeNot, 35% of Americans’ favorite Easter candy is Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs (up 9% from 2021), while America’s least favorite Easter candy this year is Peeps (9%). According to a press release, 79% of Americans intend to purchase candy for Easter this year.

Favorite Easter Candy

Reese’s mini peanut butter eggs: 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)

Jellybeans: 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)

Cadbury eggs: 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)

Chocolate bunnies: 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)

Peeps: 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)

People will spend an average of $55 this year on overall Easter Celebrations.