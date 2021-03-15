Pence endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday endorsed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the 2022 Arkansas governor’s race.
Pence said in a tweet that Sanders, who served as press secretary from 2017 to 2019, is a “Christian, a Conservative, and a Proud Arkansan who will fight for the people of Arkansas, stand with Law Enforcement, promote lower taxes, champion school choice, and more.”
Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is running against state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the 2022 Republican primary.
Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin withdrew from the race and announced his attention to run for Attorney General of Arkansas instead.
James ‘Rus’ Russell is the only Democratic candidate to declare for the race so far.
Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) is prevented from running for the seat again due to term limits.
Former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Sanders in January.