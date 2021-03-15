Pence endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence, left, joins White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, in pink, during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 25, 2019, with children of White House staff and journalists. The briefing was part of activities for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday endorsed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the 2022 Arkansas governor’s race.

Pence said in a tweet that Sanders, who served as press secretary from 2017 to 2019, is a “Christian, a Conservative, and a Proud Arkansan who will fight for the people of Arkansas, stand with Law Enforcement, promote lower taxes, champion school choice, and more.”

Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is running against state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the 2022 Republican primary.

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin withdrew from the race and announced his attention to run for Attorney General of Arkansas instead.

James ‘Rus’ Russell is the only Democratic candidate to declare for the race so far.

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) is prevented from running for the seat again due to term limits.

Former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Sanders in January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers