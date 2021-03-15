Pence endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor

Vice President Mike Pence, left, joins White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, in pink, during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 25, 2019, with children of White House staff and journalists. The briefing was part of activities for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday endorsed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the 2022 Arkansas governor’s race.

Pence said in a tweet that Sanders, who served as press secretary from 2017 to 2019, is a “Christian, a Conservative, and a Proud Arkansan who will fight for the people of Arkansas, stand with Law Enforcement, promote lower taxes, champion school choice, and more.”

.@SarahHuckabee is a Christian, a Conservative, and a Proud Arkansan who will fight for the people of Arkansas, stand with Law Enforcement, promote lower taxes, champion school choice, and more! Sarah will be a great Governor and has my full support! https://t.co/PRlkwo3Ooa pic.twitter.com/9ldMr1yAO0 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 15, 2021

Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is running against state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the 2022 Republican primary.

Thank you Vice President @Mike_Pence for your friendship, endorsement, and courageous leadership for our country! https://t.co/KHGKO4LuxF — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 15, 2021

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin withdrew from the race and announced his attention to run for Attorney General of Arkansas instead.

James ‘Rus’ Russell is the only Democratic candidate to declare for the race so far.

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) is prevented from running for the seat again due to term limits.

Former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Sanders in January.