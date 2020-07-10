People demand justice for Vanessa Guillen at Springdale vigil

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered in downtown Springdale to honor and demand justice for Private First Class Vanessa Guillen.

The Fort Hood Texas soldier’s remains were found buried near the base last week after she had been missing since April.

Federal investigators believe fellow soldier Aaron Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer & dismembered the 20-year-old in April after she filed a sexual harassment charge against him, although Army investigators still deny any sexual harrassment claims against Robinson.

When police attempted to arrest Robinson, he killed himself, but his girlfriend, a civilian, has been charged for her role in Guillen’s murder.

People in Springdale held a vigil in memory of Guillen demanding justice for her and calling on an investigation into the military’s unjust dismissal of sexual abuse victims.

Vanessa Guillen’s murder has sparked a potential investigation into the military along with several members of Congress calling for the creation of an outside party to deal with sexual assault and harassment issues rather than the military itself.