People encouraged to come out for Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Union Cycliste Internationale has selected Fayetteville to host its Cyclo-Cross World Cup next month and its World Championship in 2022.

Experience Fayetteville’s Hazel Hernandez says the sport is spectator-friendly, so anyone can come out and have a good time.

“People can really get close to the action and see some of these athletes make these corners, climb up these stairs behind me with bikes on their shoulder,” Hernandez said. “It just gives folks a preview of the big party that we’re hosting in January for the world.”

The World Cup is Wednesday, October 13. It’s one of three happening in the country.

Tickets for the World Cup can be found here.

