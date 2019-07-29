People in Greenland claiming sidewalks aren’t meeting ADA standards

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA) — People in Greenland took to social media expressing their concerns about sidewalks not complying with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Teresa Caraway, the woman who started the conversation on Facebook, said she uses the sidewalkin Greenland, between Rush and Dollar General, to get to the store when she doesn’t have a ride to the store.

Caraway said as you come up and down the sidewalks are really thin and have lots of cracks in them.

She even said some parts of the sidewalks are completely destroyed, causing her to have to wheel around in the grass that can sometimes be muddy.

Caraway has only lived in Greenland since November and said this situation situation is not only very frustrating but also very dangerous.

She said because there is so many bumps in the sidewalks she can’t push herself forward, so she has to go backwards.

“Due to the sidewalks being so narrow, I have to watch and make sure I stay far enough over because you can easily fall down into the road,” Caraway said.

KNWA News reached out to city officials to get a comment, but we didn’t hear back, but Greenland Recorder and Treasurer Stephanie Sharp commented on Caraway’s post saying,

“The sidewalks along 71 are maintained by the state. The state came and did some work but never came back. I have mentioned this to the mayor a few times to get them to come back. He said he would look into it. I also asked him a few months ago about getting the sidewalk at the apartment complexes ADA accessible. It’s been a while since I asked him, I will check again. I know it’s frustrating, sorry.”





