WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Public defenders volunteered their time to help those with warrants for failing to appear and resolve their cases.

“It helps them not have to lose their job or, lose their home or disrupt their family life, with jail time it helps keep our jails with lower population,” said Chief Deputy Public Defender of Washington County, Leana Houston.

More of these events are planned to happen in the future.