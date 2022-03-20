FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turning your clock forward or backward an hour could become a thing of the past.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill that would Daylight Saving Time permanent on March 15. It still needs to be passed by the House. The change could be a benefit for people’s mental health, said clinical neuropsychologist Lindsay Vo. The clock changes changes can disrupt people’s schedules and patterns.

“Going back an hour, going forward an hour really disrupts our sleep wake cycle, which is our natural body’s rhythm and that rhythm is not only for us falling asleep, or to be awake and be alert,” Vo said. “It’s for our appetite and metabolism and general physical health.”

So, having a consistent time throughout the year could be a benefit.

“The fact that we’re wanting to stay stable that time and not changing it twice a year will be really great for mental health,” Vo said.

The change could also lessen the impacts of Seasonal Affective Disorder, which can be influenced by the changes associated with Daylight Saving Time.

“We would expect hopefully, that the seasonal affective disorder or other types of depression would be less common,” Vo said.