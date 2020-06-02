Permit approved for whiskey distillery

by: Megan Wilson

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Washington County, spirits are up as the quorum court approves a permit for a whiskey distillery.

Local Ghost Distillery’s permit was approved by a vote of 13 to one last month, and will be built on 32 acres of land next to West Fork.

According to the courts records, neighbors within 300 feet of the proposed building were notified and no comments were received from the public.

Mayor of West Fork Heith Caudle voiced his support for the project.

