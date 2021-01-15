Person in TikTok video is not missing Arkansas teen Cassie Compton

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A TikTok video that went viral on social media Friday, January 14, that appeared to show Stuttgart missing teen Cassie Compton, who went missing six years ago — is not her.

Instead, many claimed the person was another person named Haley Grace Philips who had been missing for a few days. Philips’ family said they had not been able to contact her and had not filed a missing person report.

Still from an Instagram video posted on Cassie Compton Discussion Group Facebook. 1/14/2021.

A cousin later said they were in contact with Philips. Soon afterward, Philips made an Instagram Story saying she was fine and had not been kidnapped. She said she was robbed and that’s how she ended up with the bruised eyes.

The video showed a girl sitting in the back seat of a car between two men who did not appear well.

This caused concern for many people on social media and they asked for law enforcement to take action. For others, it gave hope that maybe Cassie was still alive.

The Stuttgart Police Department was aware of the video and issued a statement: “We are working diligently with the Arkansas State Police and FBI right now. Since this still an open investigation we can’t release any further information right now.”