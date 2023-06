ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peso Pluma has announced a stop at the Walmart AMP on Sept. 3 as part of his “Doble P” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on June 30. Standard ticket prices range from $51.50 to $501.50 plus applicable fees.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.