SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Peso Pluma, one of Latin America’s top artists said to be the most streamed in Mexico, was scheduled to perform on Oct. 14 at Tijuana’s Caliente Stadium.

But yesterday, the concert was officially canceled.

In the past, Peso Pluma, whose real name Hassan Emilio Kabante Laija, has praised Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, former head of the Sinaloa cartel.

Last week, three “narco banners” were hung around the city of Tijuana with menacing threats directed at Peso Pluma: “This is for you, Peso Pluma. Don’t show up on October 14 because it will be your last presentation, you are disrespectful and loose-tongued,” read the banners.

The messages were all signed CJNG, which is short for Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, a rival of the Sinaloa cartel.

“Groups that have songs justifying crime expose themselves to these type of situations,” said Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez.

The mayor said the cancellation will not change the way the state of Baja California or city of Tijuana provide security at concerts or large events around the city.

“There are a lot of security measures already in place, we just had 50,000 people in downtown, that’s not a minor thing, and there were no incidents reported,” she said.

Caballero was referring to Tijuana’s Mexico Independence Day celebration on Sept. 15.

Peso Pluma’s management announced the cancellation through social media saying, “Our objective is to protect fans and our crew members. As a way to ensure the safety of everyone involved, we are canceling the show in Tijuana.”

According to Caballero, the city had yet to decide whether to let the show go on as planned.

“We were waiting on findings of the attorney general’s investigation before making a decision,” said Caballero. “In this case, promoters got ahead of us and canceled the concert, now the investigation goes on, it looks like the artist himself decided to cancel.”

People who had purchased tickets for the concert are being asked to seek refunds through the agencies where the tickets were sold.