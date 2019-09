FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — With food, music, and pesto from several local chefs, Pesto Fest has something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Pesto Fest is the largest ‘farm raiser’ of the year to support nonprofit, Tri Cycle Farms.

The money will help the farm fund the farm’s operating and programming.

Pesto Fest takes place Saturday, September 7 at Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.