FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant opened on Saturday under new ownership.

Pesto’s by Lance hosted its grand opening this weekend revitalizing Pesto Cafe that closed late last year.

The restaurant will feature Italian dishes like tortellini ala vodka and zuppa di mare also known as soup of the sea.

Owner and chef Lance Corbin said he’s excited to bring the Fayetteville staple back to life with a new twist.

“We have traditional Italian food, it’s absolutely delicious and I’m not just saying that because I make it,” Corbin said. “My crew is very good, very talented and we’re just bringing it back with a different face and a different feel.”

The restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesdays – Thursdays 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.