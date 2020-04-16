Pet adoptions increase amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During the coronavirus pandemic, some people are looking toward animals to provide emotional support in this uncertain time.

Because of this, inside the Fayetteville animal shelter you’ll only find three dogs without homes and no cats.

This, compared to the 12 to 25 dogs and cats it usually houses.

But, Superintendent Justine Lentz said the shelter is also limiting the intake of animals to emergency only situations.

“Hopefully we’re kind of reaching the peak of things here, of course we don’t know, no one does, but we just want to make sure we’re prepared in case things do get worse to be able to help animals who truly are in a life threatening situation,” she said. “But our community support has just been amazing.”

Right now, all adoptions fees at the shelter are waived.

KNWA/FOX 24 also checked in with the Centerton animal shelter in Benton County, which told us it has seen an increase in interest in animals during the pandemic, but not necessarily adoptions.

That shelter has seven dogs still up for adoption currently.