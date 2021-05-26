Pet resource center celebrates groundbreaking

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a new pet resource center coming to Bentonville.

Best Friends Animal Society celebrated the groundbreaking of its new building today.

Jackie Roach with organization says the new pet resource center will be more than just an animal shelter.

“We really want to combine all the things the community might need from top to bottom of being a pet owner and providing them with the resources that they need to help them build that relationship with their pet,” Roach said.

Roach says the center will provide resources to pet owners like food, low cost medical care, and even help finding homes for animals.

The center is expected to be open by next summer.