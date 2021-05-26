Pet resource center celebrates groundbreaking

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pets Generic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a new pet resource center coming to Bentonville.

Best Friends Animal Society celebrated the groundbreaking of its new building today.

Jackie Roach with organization says the new pet resource center will be more than just an animal shelter.

“We really want to combine all the things the community might need from top to bottom of being a pet owner and providing them with the resources that they need to help them build that relationship with their pet,” Roach said.

Roach says the center will provide resources to pet owners like food, low cost medical care, and even help finding homes for animals.

The center is expected to be open by next summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers