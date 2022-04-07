BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville is breaking the mold of traditional animal shelters.

The new center is currently under construction and will feature services like a community cat program, and resources for pet ownership retention and training.

On April 7, animal lovers got a first-hand look at the center’s progress and what’s to come for Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s a place where you can come in. You can grab a cup of coffee upstairs, hang out with the cats, or you can spend time on the overlook, bring your computer, work here from the day and just really soak up the nature that we’re in and the animals that are all around us,” Campaign Director Kristin Switzer said.

Construction is expected to be fully completed by late November or early December with plans for a week-long grand opening celebration.

For more information on the services the center will provide, head over to its website.