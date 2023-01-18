FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Animal Haven partnered with Petco on Jan. 18 for a pet adoption event.

Joshua Dunn with Fort Smith Animal Haven says events like this are needed and that there’s a big number of homeless dogs and cats in Fort Smith that need a forever home.

“It’s a big problem,” Dunn said. “We’re doing the best we can, but we really need people in the community to come together and help us out. It’s a benefit for the entire community.”

More information on how to help the shelter can be found here.