Pete Buttigieg kicks off Arkansas campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Following a neck-and-neck finish at the top with Bernie Sanders in Iowa, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is setting up shop here in Arkansas ahead of Super Tuesday.

The Pete for America campaign held an organizational meeting in Little Rock.

About 150 volunteers in Arkansas have held more than 20 events across the state for Buttigieg.

That number is expected to go up in the next two weeks.

“Oh it’s extremely critical because we have two weeks to hit the ground,” says Josh Hall, the event coordinator. “We have two weeks to canvass and two weeks to get people to listen to Pete’s message because he’s not the candidate that’s well known. He’s the underdog.”