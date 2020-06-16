Petition to remove Confederate monument in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A back and forth over whether to remove a Confederate monument on Sebastian County Courthouse grounds.

The statue depicts a Confederate soldier holding a rifle.

It was built in 1903 to commemorate those who served in the confederate army during the Civil War and to honor the soldiers buried in the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Petitions have been circulating the area both in favor of keeping the monument as well as for its removal.

Cammander for the Sons of the Southern Cross, James Bible, says our Confederate soldiers shouldn’t be forgotten.

“You think these Confderate soldiers was fighting to keep some rich, plantation owner’s slaves? No. Most of them were just farmers and regular folks. They just didn’t want to see a northern army come here to take over,” Bible said.

Danielle Hoopes, who created the petition to remove the monument, says it needs to go.

“I am happy to see so many citizens involved, and I hope that it continues. Fort Smith is in a great position to continue to grow and expand and we need everyone to get it done our police force has been supportive of the BLM movement and we should continue to show our appreciation for them in any way we can,” she said.