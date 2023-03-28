SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of Siloam Springs residents, called ‘Unite Siloam’, said they want more transparency from their City Directors after they terminated the former City Administrator, Phillip Patterson, without giving a reason.

The petitions are to recall City Directors, David Allen, the at-large member, who represents the entire city, and Lesa Rissler of Ward 4.

Casey Letellier is one of the 25 people collecting signatures. Although he isn’t sure how many signatures they have gathered in total, he said at least 50 people have signed his copy of the petition while at his brewery downtown.

“We are not going to get good, competent city governance, unless we do something,” said Letellier. “So that is what has united a bunch of people from a lot of different backgrounds, a lot of different political ideologies, to feel like we don’t really care politically, we just want competence. We want accountability. Siloam deserves better than this.”

Letellier and his wife own Ivory Bill Brewing Co on Main Street in Siloam Springs, where people can sign the petition Monday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Letellier said other Unite Siloam members are going door-to-door to collect more signatures.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Rissler and did not hear back. Allen told KNWA/FOX24 every decision he’s made has been in the best interest of the city.

“It’s frustrating to hear about other select small groups that are frustrated for me doing my job,” said Allen. “What are you supposed to do? I was elected by the people and I serve at the behest of the people. If the people choose to un-elect me, then so be it. I’ve given my time because I love the city.”

For many Unite Siloam members, Letellier said the mistrust started in December, when Directors Allen and Rissler questioned funding Main Street businesses. Allen said he and Rissler support small businesses, such as those in the downtown area, but said it’s part of their responsibility to question where funding goes.

The big push for people to create the petitions though, was after the firing of Patterson without giving a reason on March 7, according to Letellier.

“I mean, is it proper to discuss details of personnel decisions?,” asked Allen. “Who would want their personnel file splashed across the front pages of newspapers? That’s why personnel decision meetings are protected by state law, that they are not divulged.”

Letellier said another concern they have with the removal of Patterson is the amount of money the city will have to pay Patterson in his severance package.

“We just want competence,” said Letellier. “We want accountability. Siloam deserves better than this.”

Allen said he’s always looking for ways to save the city money, but in this case, he thinks the benefit of firing Patterson far outweighs that sum of money.

For petitioners to trigger a Special Election to replace Allen, the City of Siloam Springs said Unite Siloam will need to get around 1,875 signatures. For Rissler, the petition will need 319.

The city said it does not comment on petitions. KNWA/FOX24 also reached out to Patterson, but did not hear back.