SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thanksgiving is a time to share food with family members, but not everyone in the family needs to eat the food on the table.

Dr. Kate Williams, a veterinarian with the St. Francis Animal Hospital in Springdale, said it is most important to avoid your pets eating foods that are high in fats. These foods can include turkey skins, bones or table desserts, among other foods.

“Any of your other fatty foods can cause your dog to have vomiting, diarrhea,” Williams said. “They can develop pancreatitis, which is a very dangerous inflammation of the pancreas. And dogs can die from that if left untreated.”

The foods Williams said are safe for pets to eat are those that are low in fat. Williams said it is most important for pet owners to limit portion sizes with these foods and not make an entire meal out of them.

“Your very bland foods: white rice, chicken broth, green beans,” Williams said.

Michelle Katz is a dog owner, and she said one of her dogs ate a tray of deviled eggs — a dish not suitable for animals. This led to her family taking the proper steps to prevent their dog from getting sick.

“It is much more difficult with young children, but yes, it was a discipline that we had to teach them not to feed him from your plate,” Katz said.

Williams said symptoms can show up within 48 hours after a pet has eaten the food. If your pet exhibits symptoms, Williams said to contact your veterinarian and advises against administering over-the-counter medications.

Williams also said it is important to properly dispose of food after meals are finished.

“The strings from a turkey dressing, any of the aluminum foil products that have contact with any foods,” Williams said. “Make sure you put that in a trash bag, tie it up and make sure it goes into a trash can outside, away from any of your pets.