ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A petting zoo helps assisted living residents with Alzheimer’s on June 17.

Magnolia Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rogers has turned its community into a “Farmyard Affair.”

The assisted living center brought in several barnyard animals for a petting zoo for its residents.

Magnolia Place’s live enrichment director Angela Yeager says the “Farmyard Affair” is important to make their residents’ life as rich as possible.

“We’ve all had animals. So, when we get to this stage of life, I think it’s very important that we still incorporate animals into our daily life. They enrich us just as much as anything else,” Yeager said.

Rebecca Bough’s mother lives at Magnolia place. “It’s very therapeutic. And, I can tell with all the other residents too, they’re having a lot of fun,” Bough said. “It’s something new, something different, something to break up the monotony of the day for them.”

Studies have shown that animal therapy can help people with the dementia-related disease by improving moods and lowering agitation.