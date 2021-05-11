Pfizer authorized by FDA for kids 12-15; Arkansans already making appointments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Kids 12 to 15 years old can make appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccines. This comes after the FDA authorized Pfizer vaccines for emergency use for this group.

Getting this group of Arkansans fully vaccinated would bring the state closer to herd immunity. Now, 85% of the population is eligible for a shot.

Cindy Barber is an Arkansas mom who immediately made a vaccine appointment for her daughter when the FDA announced this authorization.

Cindy Barber & daughter

With her daughter currently in quarantine for exposure to the virus, she said they felt an urgency for her to get the vaccine more than ever.

“We would have encouraged her regardless but we didn’t need to because she has been the strongest advocate in our family for masking and safety measures and social distancing,” Barber said.

We feel strongly that vaccines are safe and are historically safe.” -CINDY BARBER, MOM

Barber said as Arkansas continues to work toward herd immunity, she feels it would serve the state well to require vaccines in school districts so everyone is equally safe.

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. An announcement is expected Wednesday.