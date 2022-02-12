FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Parents of children five and younger are going to have to wait longer than anticipated for their kids to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pfizer announced Friday it’s meeting with the FDA for emergency approval has been postponed due to new data.

“I agree that it needs to be delayed; we need to have all the best evidence that we have a vaccine that’s going to work before we put it in these young kids,” says Dr. Marti Sharkey.

Pfizer states its two-dose trials in kids five and younger showed safe results.

“But they found two doses just we’re not effective enough,” says Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH.

So now the Arkansas Department of Health expects Pfizer is going back to the drawing board with a three-dose version.

But in the meantime, doctors say we need to continue doing the most to protect our unvaccinated children.

“We strongly encourage families to vaccinate everybody who is around the child,” says Dr. Dillaha.

But in the meantime, Fayetteville City Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, says parents should trust the process.

“If it were time to rush and get this out, we would, but it is not, and we’re in a good spot; let’s take a deep breath and do this right,” says Dr. Sharkey.

Both doctors say that with this still being a developing case study, it’s tricky to predict when the pediatric dose will be available for kids five and younger.