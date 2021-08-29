Pfizer’s full FDA approval and vaccine mandates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. Initial reactions to the news have been private and government agencies using enhanced confidence to put new vaccine requirements in place.

The Pentagon announced Pfizer’s full approval orders shortly for active and reserve military personnel to be vaccinated.

Its vaccine requirement will be limited to the one vaccine which has full FDA approval.

CVS is another who is using the news to its advantage. A statement we received from a CVS representative said, “CVS Health will require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 31. This decision is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated.”

However, State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, said even with full FDA approval, it will be some time before we see any government mandate here in the Natural State.

“There was a law passed in the last legislative session that banned the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccine for two years after the FDA required it,” said Dr. Dillaha.

The law Dr. Dillaha refers to is House Bill 1547; if the law were to stay in its current form, government agencies wouldn’t be able to require vaccines until August 23, 2023.