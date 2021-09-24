P&G seeks to build confidence during Like A Girl Day

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — P&G is holding the Like A Girl campaign, and September 24 is Like A Girl Day which is all about empowering young girls to find their confidence.

There is a scavenger hunt today among other events, and it’s free for kids, as long as they’re with an adult who has a ticket.

The festivities just wrapped up at the Confidence Courtyard at Pinnacle Country Club.

“We want to make sure that girls everywhere feel confident to keep pursuing their dreams, so we’ve designed a program to make sure that they feel confident in all that they do so they can be exactly who they want to be,” Sarah Vandolah with P&G said.

Franki Sherwood, Always #likeagirl ambassador, said “I would hope that all kids get the same message that I would, and I get the message that confidence is something that can grow, and something that can keep growing. All you have to do is find something you love, practice it, and you’ll continue to grow your confidence forever more.”