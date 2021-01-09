Pharmacies encourage those in phases 1B, 1C to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local pharmacies are encouraging those in phase 1B and 1C to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccines.

In Washington County, Collier Drug Store, Medical Arts Pharmacy and Community Pharmacy are teaming up to vaccinate people together.

While Arkansas is still in phase 1A of vaccine distribution, Julie Stewart with Medical Arts Pharmacy said those in groups 1B and 1C can begin preparing.

“Now that we’re kind of getting close to health care workers being taken care of we want to start encouraging the next phase to get signed up so we can take care of them,” she said.

Collier Drug Store is also preparing for the next phases.

“We do not have authorization to vaccinate these groups yet but we are getting ready so when that authorization comes, we can begin reaching out to those individuals,” according to its website.

If you are in phase 1B or 1C, you can add your name to the vaccine list by emailing vaccine@collierdrug.com.

