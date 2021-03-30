Pharmacist responds to Governor opening vaccines to Arkansans 16 & up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansans 16 and up are now eligible for Pfizer vaccines.

“We’re opening it up because we wanna make sure we maximize every opportunity to get this life saving vaccine into the arms of Arkansans to the extent that we can,” he said.

The announcement comes with direct impacts on those not only able to get the shots but also those giving them.

“We still intend to keep the same model we’ve been doing, which is we open up appointments on Wednesday mornings for the following week,” Medical Arts Pharmacist, Julie Stewart said. “We just hope to continue doing that and offer as many as we can each week.”

Stewart said up until this point, Medical Arts has focused on vaccinating people in phases 1A-1C.

“It kind of takes the burden of policing the eligibility off of our backs, so in a way it’s a really good thing.”

