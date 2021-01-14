Phase 1-B rollout begins at local pharmacies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since the governor announced those in phase 1-B can start to get vaccinated, Arkansas pharmacies have had their hands full.

Julie Stewart is a pharmacist at Medical Arts Pharmacy in Washington County, which has been distributing the vaccine. She says the process has been a serious undertaking.

“We had a waitlist that was 500 deep within two days as soon as the governor released the first part of 1-B, and that is very tough to manage on top of the regular pharmacy business,” she says.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says she’s pleased with how quickly pharmacists have been able to distribute the vaccine but wishes there was a greater supply.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a lot of vaccines yet to give people, so that’s the biggest challenge of 1-B. We have a lot of people to vaccinate but few doses,” says Dillaha.

Out of the supply that Arkansas has received, Dillaha and Stewart agree there has been very little waste.

“We have not wasted a single dose,” Stewart says. “We have tried to plan out clinics in such a way that to have some idea of how many doses we are going to give.”

“We have told vaccinators that, if you have a dose that needs to be used, and there is no one there, find someone even if they’re not 1-A or 1-B get that dose in someone’s arm,” Dillaha adds.

Because of the limited supply compared to demand, Dillaha says it is hard to forecast exactly how long it will take to get through phase 1-B but expects it to be in months not weeks.