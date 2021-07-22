Phase two of Washington Regional’s COVID-19 surge plan involves visitors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New restrictions are in place at Washington Regional.

The hospital has entered into phase two of it’s COVID-19 surge plan.

Chief Operating Officer Birch Wright says the hospital still has capacity for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, and this surge plan is a step toward making sure that doesn’t change.

The primary change in this phase of the plan deals with visitors in the hospital.

“Part of the surge is a direct result of visitation,” said COO and administrator at Washington Regional Hospital Birch Wright. “Of course, we want our patients to have visitors but, unfortunately with the rapid spread we’ve had, we’re scaling back our visitation hours primarily. We are closing our cafeteria to visitors, we are closing the apothecary, the coffee shop, to visitors, and our gift shop. That’s just primarily not to induce more people into the hospital that could possibly spread this disease.”

Wright says he understands the importance of having loved ones present for patients in the hospital regardless of whether the patient is dealing with COVID-19 or any other illness, but with the spike in cases and the more contagious Delta variant circulating the state, difficult decisions have to be made to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers