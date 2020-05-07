Phase two in Arkansas, monitoring cases in the next 14 days

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The next 14 days are critical in the state’s plan to begin phase two of reopening businesses.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state cannot have a resurgence in positive cases in two weeks in order to move forward.

There has been an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the last three days.

The governor said the state will study any spike to determine if current restrictions need to be kept.

“Identify where the problem is, get a control on it and make a decision then whether we need to ratchet it back and say this is not working very well, we identified this particular area as a problem,” Hutchinson said.

The Governor said contact tracing will be critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and moving into phase two, especially if there are breakouts in venues or communities.