Phase two in Arkansas, monitoring cases in the next 14 days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The next 14 days are critical in the state’s plan to begin phase two of reopening businesses.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state cannot have a resurgence in positive cases in two weeks in order to move forward.
There has been an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the last three days.
The governor said the state will study any spike to determine if current restrictions need to be kept.
“Identify where the problem is, get a control on it and make a decision then whether we need to ratchet it back and say this is not working very well, we identified this particular area as a problem,” Hutchinson said.
The Governor said contact tracing will be critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and moving into phase two, especially if there are breakouts in venues or communities.
