Phase Two of reopening paused, governor says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson said the state is not moving forward with Phase Two of reopening.

He cites the spike in hospitalizations and new cases.

The Governor said it is not appropriate to move into Phase Two until the state has more data and is more confident in lifting additional restrictions.

“What might be a low case load today we need to watch that just like we watch the rest of the state and we’ve proven that’s the right approach to move the state together,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson is standing firm on a statewide approach to moving forward with reopening and not regional despite certain areas of the state reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases.